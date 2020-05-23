Entertainment Tonight’s Keltie Knight on working from home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Anyone who is working from home knows it’s a lot to handle.

It’s the same for people putting on big broadcasts like KRON4 News and Entertainment Tonight, which airs on KRON4 at 7:30 p.m.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman spoke with ET correspondent Keltie Knight about working from home, staying sane through it all, and the future of reporting on Hollywood’s biggest stories.

“It is a challenge, it’s a big challenge. I consider myself great at many things, technology is not one of them,” Knight said about working from home.

Besides her job at ET, she also hosts a popular podcast called “The Lady Gang” and they’re broadcasting that while working from home.

She’s also about to do a digital book tour for the soon-to-be best seller “Act Like a Lady” which is out on June 2nd.

Watch the video above to hear more from Knight.

Latest Stories: