Exclusive interview: Hamilton returns to BroadwaySF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It is inimitable, it is original, it is ‘Hamilton’ and after a year long hiatus the much loved musical is headed back to Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

The curtains will lift on August 10th for the first time since the pandemic began, for a four week engagement. Tickets went on sale last Wednesday and at the moment, BroadwaySF plans to open for 100% capacity. One of the swing actors for the show, Christopher Henry Young gives us the scoop on how he’s kept himself ready for the return to stage.

Hamilton is the first of many shows that will grace the stage in San Francisco this year as BroadwaySF has announced a packed lineup of shows for the end of the year and into the 2021-2022 season.