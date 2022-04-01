Two of these Grammy-nominated artists have Bay Area ties

(KRON) — After a widely talked about (and controversial) Oscars last Sunday, another major awards show is coming up this weekend.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be this Sunday on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — initially postponed from January due to concerns of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Music’s and film’s biggest award shows don’t usually fall on back-to-back weeks, but COVID-related postponements have made that the reality in 2022.

Another thing that doesn’t usually happen in the Grammys: this many Filipino-American artists nominated.

Bruno Mars, H.E.R., Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie are all each nominated for multiple Grammys, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Record Of The Year.

Bruno Mars

Mars, 36, is the most-established artist of the four — having already won 11 Grammys, according to his artist profile.

Born to a Filipina mother and Puerto Rican father, a career highlight of Mars was performing at the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show.

This year, the artist is nominated mainly for his work with Silk Sonic, which is an R&B duo with Anderson .Paak.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” is in the running for Record of the Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance.

H.E.R.

H.E.R., 24, is a Bay Area native from Vallejo born to a Filipina mother and a Black father.

She has won four Grammys with 21 nominations, the awards show said.

This year, she is nominated for eight awards: Album Of The Year (“Back Of My Mind”), Song Of The Year (“Fight For You”), Best R&B Performance (“Damage”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Fight For You”), Best R&B Song (“Damage”), Best R&B Album (“Back of My Mind”), Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance Song [“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”], and Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Fight For You”).

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo gained recognition for starring in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which began streaming in 2019.

She then released her debut album “SOUR” in May 2021.

Rodrigo, 19, is nominated for seven Grammys: Best New Artist, Record Of The Year (“drivers license”), Album Of The Year (“SOUR”), Song Of The Year (“drivers license”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“drivers license”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“SOUR”), and Best Music Video (“Good 4 U”).

In an interview with Good Morning America, Rodrigo talked about what it meant to be a role model for Filipino-American girls.

Rodrigo was named Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

Saweetie

Saweetie, 28, is nominated for “Best Friend” with Doja Cat for Best Rap Song.

Along with Rodrigo, rapper Saweetie is nominated for Best New Artist.

And like H.E.R., Saweetie is a Bay Area native who was born to a Filipina mother and a Black father.

“And that’s word to my mother, she the Filipino queen,” Saweetie said in her song “High Maintenance” — showing off her Filipino heritage.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.