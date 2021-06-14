It’s official: Ben Affleck, J.Lo confirm rekindled romance in PDA-filled pics

MALIBU, Calif. (KRON) – Bennifer 2.0 is back and ready for some PDA-filled action.

That’s according to the New York Post, which recently published a slew of photos showing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez schmoozing in what appears to be the first photos confirming the duo’s reignited romance years after their breakup.

Affleck and Lopez were seen kissing during dinner at Nobu Malibu Sunday, according to the Post, which reports the couple were joined by the Lopez’s sister for her birthday.

Last week, a source told People that Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was “thrilled” about her daughter’s rekindled romance.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2002 but split just days before their 2003 wedding. The two first sparked rumors in April that they had rekindled their romance, seemingly just weeks after Lopez ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

Bennifer has since been reportedly spotted vacationing in Montana and Miami.