Food Network recipe for popcorn and mayo ‘salad’ causes a stir

HOUSTON (CW39) How’s this for a new take on “salad?”

There’s a new recipe on the Food Network’s website that’s going viral right now… for a salad that uses POPCORN and MAYO. And sure some vegetables – why not?!

A starter recipe is called “Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad.”

You pop some popcorn, then sprinkle it with white cheddar flavoring. Then whip up a bowl of mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, and Dijon. Add snap peas, carrots, celery, and popcorn to the mix and VOILA!

Some may ask …

What the hell is this pic.twitter.com/7PSYVtytQ8 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 11, 2021

Either way, it’s going viral because lots of folks are either curious about it… Or they are actually dressing up their own POP-coction of their own and posting it.

The Food Network host who created this salad is Molly Yeh, and she says it’s a “riff on an iconic Midwestern dish… it’s so Midwestern, so quirky, and so delicious.”

Most people talking about the recipe on social media believe they’d disagree. Others are braving it with a little sparkle of their own!

Would you try it?