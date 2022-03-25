SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier is over two years sober, the actor announced in an Instagram post.

Known as “Joey” from the hit series based in San Francisco, Coulier admitted he was a “drunk.”

Coulier said he has not had an alcoholic drink since January 2020.

The Instagram post featured a lengthy caption, along with a photo of a Coulier’s bruised and bloodied face after falling down stairs made of stone.

Coulier’s damaged faced was a result of him getting intoxicated, the post said.

“I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” Coulier said in the post. “I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly. The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me…”

Coulier credited his wife, Melissa, who was a huge supporter in his journey to getting sober.

“I was supported by (Melissa Coulier) and friends who had already made the journey,” Coulier said. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you❤️”

Coulier starred in ‘Full House,’ which originally aired from 1987-1995.

Co-star Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner, died earlier this year in January. He was 65.