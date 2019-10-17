Game show contestant gives hilarious intro about ‘loveless marriage’

CULVER CITY (CNN) – A contestant on Wheel of Fortune gives a little too much information.

Well, sort of.

When introduced to the show by host Pat Sajak, Blair Davis of San Diego describes his family with tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Here’s what he said when asked to talk about his family.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.”

Blair added, “I love them like nobody’s business.”

The sarcastic intro made an impression on social media.

One person tweeted, “Now this is an all-time ‘Wheel of Fortune’ intro…” and another said “Super bummed Blair didn’t win #wheeloffortune tonight because he had the best intro of all time.”

