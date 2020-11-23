Get paid $500 to taste test pumpkin pies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Love yourself a good slice of pumpkin pie so much that you’re sure you’d be able to test the best?

Just when you thought the perfect job didn’t exist…

Website BonusFinder.com is looking to hire an official pumpkin pie tester this holiday season.

The winner will get $500 plus travel and food expenses to go around the U.S. and Canada in search of the best pumpkin pie.

Just what exactly makes the perfect pie? Some of the key metrics include pie appearance and color, filling flavor, pastry texture, value, and combination of spices.

To apply, you can fill out the online application and tell the company why you’d be perfect for the job.

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 5.

The winner will be chosen by Dec. 7.

Good luck!