‘Glee’ cast to reunite at GLAAD Awards to honor Naya Rivera

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than a decade after the premiere of “Glee,” the cast members are reuniting to honor their late friend, Naya Rivera.

GLAAD on Wednesday announced that the cast of the hit TV series will be reuniting at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards for a special tribute to the late actress Naya Rivera and her character on the show, Santana Lopez.

The tribute will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out on television, and “spotlight the character’s impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Actors Amber Riley, Naya Rivera, Jenna Ushkowitz and Dianna Agron appear at the “GLEE” 300th musical performance special taping at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Demi Lovato (who briefly played Santana’s girlfriend on the hit show) will give an introduction for the special tribute which will feature some of the cast including Jane Lynch, Amber Riley, Darren Criss, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Matthew Morrison.

The GLAAD Media Awards will take place on April 8.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 15: Actors Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale and Naya Rivera attend the Glee Samsung AT&T spring fling at Gansevoort Park Lounge on June 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Rivera died in an accidental drowning at Lake Piru in Southern California on July 8, 2020.

A wrongful death lawsuit has since been filed on behalf of her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, by Ryan Dorsey – Rivera’s ex-husband and the boy’s father and guardian — and also on behalf of her estate.

An autopsy report said Rivera was a good swimmer and listed her death as an accident, but the lawsuit said negligence was involved.

Rivera was 33-years-old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.