‘Gone with the Wind’ returns to HBO Max, with an explainer on ‘historical context’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “Gone with the Wind” has returned to HBO Max’s lineup, but this time the movie has a newly added introduction by black scholar Jacqueline Stewart.

After HBO Max temporarily pulled the 1939 movie on Wednesday, sparking a national debate, Stewart, an African American cinema and media studies professor, wrote a Saturday op-ed for CNN.

Stewart wrote that when “Gone With the Wind” returns to the streaming service, “I will provide an introduction placing the film in its multiple historical contexts. For me, this is an opportunity to think about what classic films can teach us.”

“Right now, people are turning to movies for racial re-education, and the top-selling books on Amazon are about anti-racism and racial inequality,” Stewart wrote. “If people are really doing their homework, we may be poised to have our most informed, honest and productive national conversations yet about Black lives on screen and off.”

HBO Max pulled the classic movie from its lineup last week due to its depiction of “some of the ethnic and racial prjeudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society.”

