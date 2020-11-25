Hallmark premieres first Christmas movie with same-sex couple

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Hallmark Channel’s first Christmas movie to feature a same-sex couple premiered this week.

In ‘The Christmas House,’ two brothers return to their parents’ home for the holiday. One of the brothers, played by Jonathan Bennett of ‘Mean Girls’ fame, is married to a man.

The couple’s storyline involves trying to adopt a child and anxiously waiting for what will happen.

The central plot however, is about the parents bringing the family back together and recreating their Christmas house, in hopes that it “will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community,” according to The Hallmark Channel.

Watch the trailer:

In a YouTube clip, Bennett says he hopes “this movie inspires people to come together with their families and surround each other with unconditional love.”

You can catch the movie again on Thanksgiving night.