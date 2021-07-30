HAMILTON ticket lottery returns to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Calling all theater buffs!

A digital lottery will be held for HAMILTON tickets in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Aug. 10 at the Orpheum Theatre.

The lottery opens at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30 and closes at noon Thursday, Aug. 5 for tickets to performances Aug. 10 to 15.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

All following digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the following week’s performances.

All patrons of Broadway SF must adhere to the COVID policy, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 3 days of performance time.

For more on the HAMILTON lottery, tap here.