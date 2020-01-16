Could Hayward be featured in new Dwayne Johnson sitcom?

HAYWARD (KRON) – The East Bay could be transformed into a movie set.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced earlier this week he’s starring in a new comedy series coming to NBC based on his younger years.

The title? “Young Rock.”

Johnson has yet to confirm if Hayward will be featured in this, but let’s not forget he was born in Hayward in 1972.

Johnson has also been known to rep the East Bay city, using the hashtag #HaywardStrong.

Johnson has lived all over the world and didn’t stay put in Hayward alone. He also grew up in other states including Hawaii, Connecticut, and North Carolina.

The new series will feature 11 episodes in its first season.

Its release date has yet to be announced.

Latest Stories: