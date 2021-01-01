Here’s a look back at the biggest celebrity scandals of 2020

(KRON) – 2020 will always be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic, but it was also a year of high-profile scandals.

Here’s a look back at some of the biggest celebrity scandals of 2020.

A college admissions scandal revealed how some rich and famous got into elite universities.

Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and Felicity Huffman were among dozens of wealthy parents charged with cheating on entrance exams or bribing coaches to send their children into certain schools.

Loughlin was released from federal prison in Dublin this month after serving a two-month sentence.

Her husband is serving a five-month sentence at a different prison in California. Huffman served two weeks back in October.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York state.

The 68-year-old was convicted in March on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women.

Weinstein faces similar charges involving five women in LA and Beverly Hills. Investigators there are trying to extradite him to California.

California is now home to a royal family.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announced in early January that they will step back as senior members of the royal family and work independently.

The royal couple first relocated to Canada before eventually settling down in Santa Barbara.

And could you have survived the pandemic without Tiger King?

The Netflix hit spotlighted a long-running feud between two big cat enthusiasts Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

The battle involves murder accusations, as well as convictions of animal abuse and attempted murder charges.

Joe is currently serving 22 years in prison and is seeking a pardon from President Trump.

These are just some of the celebrity scandals of 2020.