H&M launches matching dog and human sweaters

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sweater weather is upon us!

Good news – now not only can you stay warm in a comfortable sweater, but you can treat your furry friend to some matching knitwear, too!

H&M has launched a collaboration with heritage label Pringle of Scotland, which includes dog versions of two sweaters.

One sweater is a black knitted polo style with the logo “PRINGLE” in white embroidery and is on sale for $22.

The other sweater is a Jacquard-knit, grey, white, and yellow polo jumper also for the same price.

Every item in the new line is part of H&M’s Conscious collection, which consists of items all made from recycled polyester and organic cotton, as well as alpaca wool and viscose fibers.

The collection is available online.

