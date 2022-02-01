‘Hocus Pocus 2’ has a release date

(WJW) — “Hocus Pocus 2” reportedly has a release date.

Yes, the much-beloved child-hungry Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are back for the sequel to the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus.”

Producer Adam Shankman announced on Instagram Friday that not only has filming wrapped on the project, but the new film is slated to be released on Halloween 2022.

Disney+ had originally revealed a sequel was brewing in 2019, with Midler later confirming that the main stars were all on board.

Prior to Shankman’s social media date reveal, the film was slated to be released fall 2022.

The new film’s plot reportedly focuses in on the sister witches once again coming back to modern-day Salem, where they, presumably, “run amok” once more.