Horse says ‘Cheese’ and steals spotlight during maternity photoshoot

CINCINNATI (WJW) — There were lots of laughs during a recent maternity photoshoot thanks to one happy horse.

Cincinnati-based photographer Kristen Zaffiro said the couple wanted their horses to join them for a few pictures. But working with animals can be tricky.

“When we got to the time to do the horse pictures, they were not standing the way we had hoped they would. We finally got them turned around the correct way and I said, ‘At least you could smile.’ And he did,” Zaffiro said. “When I laughed, he smiled more.”

Zaffiro’s post on Facebook has been shared more than 200,000 times.

The Indiana couple also got a few pictures without the smiling horse stealing the show.