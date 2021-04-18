How to watch: 18-day International Ocean Film Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – From coastal communities to coral reefs; shark conservation to surfing, the 18 day International Ocean Film Festival is sure to be highlighting a topic you’ll find interesting.

The festival usually takes place in person in at Fort Mason in San Francisco — but this year it is being showcased virtually, which actually allowed the festival to include more documentaries to be showcased.

Executive Director of IOFF Ana Blanco says there is alot of subject matter included and the films provide people an opportunity to understand our oceans and what we can do to help keep them thriving.

Here is a rundown of the festival with some highlights:

Today, April 15 – Virtual Film Festival starts today, 80+ Films from 17 countries, 9 IOFF Award Winning Films

Tuesday, April 20 – Free chance to win 2-All Access Passes with PADI on social media

Tuesday, April 20 – Launch of our partners CINEMARE, 11 feature films from the Kiel, Germany ocean film festival

Thursday, April 22 – Earth Day screening at the Drive-in at Fort Mason Flix – two Award-Winning Films, Ocean Souls and Whales in a Changing Ocean

Global Audience Award – All official films are eligible to receive the Global Audience Award, vote for yours today! One winner will be announced on Monday, May 3rd.

Student Film Competition – Vote for your favorite middle school or high school submission from the top 10 finalists from around the world. Winners received up to $500 and bragging rights. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 3rd.

The festival started Thursday April 15 and it runs until May 2. If you want access to all of the films, it is $140. A six pack of films will run you $65, but you can also purchase a single screening ticket for as little as $10.

For more information, click here.