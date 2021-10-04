How to win $2,400 by binging paranormal documentaries

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy of MagellanTV

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — MagellanTV will be awarding $2,400 to one chosen applicant who watches 24 hours of paranormal documentaries, the streaming service announced Monday.

There will be a total of 16 documentaries, totaling around 24 hours of a spook-filled binge. Although, the chosen participant will actually have 48 hours to watch them all.

The winner will document the viewing experience on social media.

Interested applicants who sign up here will have until 5 p.m. PST on Oct. 11 to apply. They can also submit an optional, but encouraged, video showing why the individual should be chosen for the job.

On top of the cash prize, the winner will also gain a 1-year free membership to stream MagellanTV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News