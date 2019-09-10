Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

In new Monopoly game, women make more than men

Entertainment

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment.

Ms. Monopoly is an upgrade of Hasbro’s Monopoly.

In this version, female players will make more money than their male challengers.

For example, women collect 240 Monopoly bucks every time they pass “Go,” while men still get the usual 200 bucks.

Another change – players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.

This new version comes on the heels of “Monopoly Socialism” – a tongue-in-cheek edition.

Hasbro also released “Monopoly for Millennials” last year.

Ms. Monopoly is available for pre-order starting Tuesday.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News