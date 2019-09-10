In new Monopoly game, women make more than men

(CNN) – A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment.

Ms. Monopoly is an upgrade of Hasbro’s Monopoly.

In this version, female players will make more money than their male challengers.

For example, women collect 240 Monopoly bucks every time they pass “Go,” while men still get the usual 200 bucks.

Another change – players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.

This new version comes on the heels of “Monopoly Socialism” – a tongue-in-cheek edition.

Hasbro also released “Monopoly for Millennials” last year.

Ms. Monopoly is available for pre-order starting Tuesday.

