Issa Rae gets married in private France ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Congrats, Issa Rae!
The comedic actress and writer dropped stunning photos of her wedding on Instagram on Monday morning, prompting lots of love on social media.
Issa was beaming in a white custom Vera Wang dress, posing among flowers and greenery in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, in France.
Her caption joked that it was just an impromptu photo shoot and that her girl friends embarrassingly showed up to help her wearing the same light purple/pink bridesmaid dresses.
Then, the ‘Insecure’ star says, “I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”
(It was her husband, Louis Diame).
Issa’s engagement was confirmed in 2019, E online reported. However, much like the wedding ceremony, she has kept her relationship details private while ascending to stardom in the past few years.
She wrote a New York Times-bestselling memoir in 2015 called ‘The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,’ which references back to her web series of a similar name that caught the attention of Hollywood.
Her Emmy and Golden Globes-nominated HBO television series, ‘Insecure’ is airing its final, fifth season this year.