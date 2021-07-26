Issa Rae gets married in private France ceremony

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 12: Issa Rae attends the 2019 Women In Film Annual Gala Presented by Max Mara with additional support from partners Delta Air Lines and Lexus at The Beverly Hilton on June 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Women In Film)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Congrats, Issa Rae!

The comedic actress and writer dropped stunning photos of her wedding on Instagram on Monday morning, prompting lots of love on social media.

Issa was beaming in a white custom Vera Wang dress, posing among flowers and greenery in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, in France.

Her caption joked that it was just an impromptu photo shoot and that her girl friends embarrassingly showed up to help her wearing the same light purple/pink bridesmaid dresses.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Honoree Issa Rae (L) and Louis Diame at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

Then, the ‘Insecure’ star says, “I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

(It was her husband, Louis Diame).

Issa’s engagement was confirmed in 2019, E online reported. However, much like the wedding ceremony, she has kept her relationship details private while ascending to stardom in the past few years.

She wrote a New York Times-bestselling memoir in 2015 called ‘The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,’ which references back to her web series of a similar name that caught the attention of Hollywood.

Her Emmy and Golden Globes-nominated HBO television series, ‘Insecure’ is airing its final, fifth season this year.