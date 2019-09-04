Jägermeister launches spiked cold brew coffee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shot lovers and coffee lovers unite.

Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee is coming to a store near you!

According to the company, the spiked beverage is described as its typical blend of 56 herbs, blossoms, roots, and fruits in addition to coffee and cacao beans for an extra kick.

Get this – the caffeine content will be 33% ABV – only a couple points lower than its non-coffee counterpart.

However, a spokesperson tells Food & Wine that the caffeine content may vary due to the use of natural beans.

Each shot contains about 10% of the caffeine of an average cup of regular brewed coffee.

According to the company, the spiked coffee drink “is best served as an ice-cold shot” at 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Would you try it?

Latest News Headlines: