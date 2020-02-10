Janet Jackson announces 2020 tour, with Bay Area show in August

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Janet Jackson is coming to the Bay Area for a concert stop on her Black Diamond World Tour.

She will be performing at the SAP Center in San Jose at 8 p.m. on Aug. 18.

A day beforehand, she’ll be in Sacramento for a show at the Golden 1 Center.

Jackson is kicking off her tour in June, with dates around North America and Europe.

She will be performing new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond” to be released this year, as well as songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com

