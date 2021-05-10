Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly vacationing in Montana together

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It looks like maybe Bennifer may be back on?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making headlines again after the two were spotted vacationing at a luxury resort in Montana, TMZ reports.
The two reportedly flew out of Montana together and landed at LAX Sunday, where they proceeded to drive to J.Lo’s pad in Bel-Air.
Bennifer first sparked romance rumors early last week after they were seen hanging out in Los Angeles.
Lopez split with ex-fiancée Alex Rodriguez after dating for two years.
Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 and split just days before their 2003 wedding.