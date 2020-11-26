Jeopardy! shares Thanksgiving message from late host Alex Trebek

(WIVB) — He’s no longer with us, but he left behind a positive message.
On the morning of Thanksgiving, Jeopardy! posted a short video of late, longtime host Alex Trebek wishing viewers a happy Thanksgiving.
Despite the current state of the U.S., Trebek reminded viewers that “there are many reasons to be thankful.”
Since Jeopardy! is recorded prior to the episodes’ air dates, Trebek will still appear as the host in a number of upcoming episodes. He passed away on November 8.
Following the conclusion of the Trebek-hosted episodes, Ken Jennings, the man with the most consecutive wins in the show’s history, will temporarily take over.
Watch Trebek’s short, sentimental message below:
