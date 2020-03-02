‘Judge Judy’ leaving show after 25 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After 25 seasons on the bench, Judge Judy is leaving the show.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres released Monday, Emmy Award-winning host/judge Judy Sheindlin revealed the news that the show’s upcoming 25th season would be its last.

Wow! The end of an era: Judge Judy is announcing on Ellen tomorrow that her show is ending in 2021 after 25 seasons, and a new series titled Judy Justice is coming to another network. pic.twitter.com/8qQJWPhZXv — Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) March 2, 2020

Sheindlin says she’s working on a new TV series called “Judy Justice.”

The 25th and final season of “Judge Judy” will air through 2021.

Sheindlin said it will mark the show’s “silver anniversary” and that the final season will be “the best ever.”

The show first premiered in 1996.

