Juice WRLD’s girlfriend has message for fans

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Ally Lotti, the girlfriend of late rapper Juice WRLD, was honored over the weekend at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles where the 21-year-old was set to perform before his death.

“I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth,” Lotti said. “He literally loved every single one of you.”

“He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you, and change that to a positive situation. Change that to 999. You gotta keep that in your heart. Can everyone say ‘999?'” she continued.

Juice WRLD recognized 999 as the opposite of 666, and said it represented overcoming negativity.

Juice’s “Lucid Dreams” played in the background as Lotti left the stage.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice died after suffering a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on Dec. 8.

He died shortly afterward at a nearby hospital.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

