Justin Timberlake stands by ex Britney Spears in conservatorship battle

401549 12: Singer Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake from the band N’sync, arrive at Clive Davis” pre-grammy awards gala February 26, 2002 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Justin Timberlake, who was once one half of a pop star dream couple with Britney Spears, is standing by her as she reveals startling details of her conservatorship.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” the singer tweeted.

Spears told a judge Wednesday that the conservatorship that has held control over her finances and even personal decisions over 13 years was “abusive.”

“They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life,” Spears said, “so I feel like it should be an open court hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say.”

Hearing the revelation, Timberlake popped off multiple tweets in support of his ex and old friend.

“No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for,” he said.

Spears shared that the conservatorship has kept her from having a baby she desperately wants, being forced to keep her IUD, an implanted birth control device.

She also said she has been forced to take lithium.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” Spears said to the judge. “I deserve to have a life.”

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Timberlake and Spears first met as children on the set of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Timberlake then became a boy band heartthrob with NSYNC while Spears became a queen of early aughts pop.

The two joined forces as a power couple in 1999 and broke it off in 2002. Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel, who he mentioned also sends her love to Spears while she undergoes the court battle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report