Kamala Harris on Vogue cover becomes controversial

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — The vice president-elect is Vogue magazine‘s latest cover star, and critics are tearing apart the photoshoot.

Converse-clad Kamala Harris stands in a full body shot on top of pink silk fabric for the Feb. 2021 print cover.

The magazine captions it:

“Against colors inspired by those of her Howard university sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Vice President–elect Kamala Harris wears a Donald Deal jacket. Converse sneakers.”

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star!



Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

The second cover on the right is Vogue’s digital cover, which is more similar to what Harris’ team said it was expecting.

A person involved with the negotiations on the final cover photo said Harris’ team expressed disappointment to Vogue about it, The Associated Press reports, saying it is not what the team agreed upon.

The cover was leaked online over the weekend, and with the leak came an outpouring of critiques on social media. Some users could not believe it was real — making comments about her pose, lighting and outfit choice.

A Vogue statement explaining their cover pick for the first female vice president said it was “authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.