Kanye West, Kim Kardashian urging Trump to help free ASAP Rocky

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly urging the White House to get more involved with rapper A$AP Rocky’s case in Sweden.

The rapper was arrested earlier this month after he and his team allegedly assaulted two men in Stockholm.

He was ordered by Swedish courts to be held for two weeks after his arrest on June 30 and is currently awaiting trial.

According to TMZ, West urged Kardashian to reach out to her White House contacts – including Jared Kushner – to help with the case.

Kushner then reportedly relayed those details of the situation to President Donald Trump.

Just last month, Kardashian had made an official White House appearance to promote efforts for those leaving prison and returning to the workforce.

Kardashian West has been to the White House several times to discuss criminal justice reform issues.

The U.S. Department of State has reportedly been “actively monitoring” A$AP Rocky’s case, telling Spin “We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are actively monitoring the situation.”

Thousands of people have signed a petition to free A$AP Rocky.

The petition states “The conditions of the facility are horrific. Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”

TMZ reports Trump told Kushner he believed A$AP was being held unfairly and wanted to assist.

At this time the State Department is now actively working to get A$AP out of jail, largely due to Kardashian’s efforts.