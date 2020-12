SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Kardashian-Jenner family isn’t leaving your screen just yet.

The Kardashian Jenners will create new global content under a multi-year deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally. pic.twitter.com/Dke17Gfvrd — Hulu (@hulu) December 10, 2020

The iconic family signed a multi-year deal to “create new global content” streaming exclusively on Hulu.

The announcement was made during Disney’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday.

In September, the family announced their show on E! was coming to an end.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, along with mother Kris are expected to star in the new upcoming series.

Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020

