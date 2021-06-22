‘Karen’ the movie trailer gets eye rolls from the internet

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 26: Actress Taryn Manning attends PaleyLive LA: An Evening With “Orange Is The New Black” at The Paley Center for Media on May 26, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ‘Karen’, a main character in pop culture, is now officially a real main character in an upcoming movie.

Video clips of white women being racist and disturbing the public have popped up all across the country, with this type of person being dubbed a ‘Karen.’

It’s become such a common label, that the name dropped in popularity for newborns in 2020.

While most of these viral instances are just that, a chaotic moment in an otherwise normal day, the movie trailer shows what can happen from prolonged exposure to a ‘Karen’ who has deep dark motives. And people aren’t excited about it.

Me when that Karen movie gets nominated for an Oscar pic.twitter.com/ldpb8vfBRr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 22, 2021

“No one asked for a movie about a murderous Karen,” one Twitter user wrote.

The movie is described as a thriller and stars Taryn Manning of ‘Orange is the New Black’ fame playing the titular character.

The trailer starts with Karen displaying multiple microaggressions, like pointing out that her new neighbors are a Black couple, threatening them that she will go to the manager if they don’t quiet down at a restaurant, and installing several security cameras aimed at the couple’s home.

But the couple, played by Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke, aren’t Karen’s only targets. And her behavior gets really dark, really fast.

The internet is not impressed, nor terrified.

Many Twitter users compared it to an SNL skit or some kind of parody.

Is that Karen movie preview… an SNL thing or is it real? — roxane gay (@rgay) June 22, 2021

KAREN – THE MOVIE seems like an unfunny SNL skit but it's an actual new thriller genre movie starring Taryn Manning. That means a production company actually spent money on this. Is it a wonder that the entertainment industry is hurting so much these days?pic.twitter.com/eBchu72VPf — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) June 22, 2021

Karens-by-birth were never thrilled by the meme, and even less thrilled by the movie’s name.

Now I’ve seen everything. 😳



There’s a horror / thriller movie coming out this year called Karen. 😱



Thanks, Hollywood. 😒



From,



A nice Karen (really!) pic.twitter.com/RX0ut8hn8n — Karen Freberg • #SMprof • Author • Consultant (@kfreberg) June 22, 2021

The movie doesn’t shy away from its meme inspiration.

“Wait, we have a white entitled neighbor named… Karen?” Burke’s character, Imani, says.

Some people feel it’s a bit too on-the-nose. “It’s like someone took every woke stereotype and fear-mongering about race relations and put it into a blender without nuance or subtlety,” another Twitter user said.

The full movie will be available to watch in September 2021.