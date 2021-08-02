Kathy Griffin reveals cancer diagnosis

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 24: Comedian/actress Kathy Griffin attends the official opening of Paula Abdul’s Flamingo Las Vegas residency “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin has revealed that she has stage one lung cancer.

She is having surgery Monday to have half of her left lung removed, she tweeted at 5:15 a.m.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin said. She added that she may not need chemo or radiation once the surgery is complete.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less […]I’m gonna be just fine,” she said.

Her announcement ended with a warning that the consequences of her diagnosis would have been even more serious if she was not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Griffin also advocated for people to regularly get their medical check ups.