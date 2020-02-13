Live Now
KFC and Crocs team up to create fried chicken clogs

Entertainment

by: CNN

(CNN) – It’s the partnership you never knew you needed or maybe wanted.

Crocs and KFC have joined forces.

The footwear company and fast-food chain have created the KFC x Crocs Bucket Clog.

This limited-edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print.

The base has the iconic KFC red-stripe bucket look, and it comes with two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

The shoe is $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this spring.

