Krispy Kreme offering $13 ‘double dozen’ on Friday the 13th

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s Friday the 13th!
To celebrate this superstitious holiday, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal valid today only.
You can buy two dozen doughnuts for just $13.
The “Lucky Double Dozen” deal can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.
>> Click here to get the barcode.
The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or 1 Original Glazed dozen and 1 Assorted dozen.
