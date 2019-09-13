Live Now
Krispy Kreme offering $13 ‘double dozen’ on Friday the 13th

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s Friday the 13th!

To celebrate this superstitious holiday, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal valid today only.

You can buy two dozen doughnuts for just $13.

The “Lucky Double Dozen” deal can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.

>> Click here to get the barcode.

The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or 1 Original Glazed dozen and 1 Assorted dozen.

