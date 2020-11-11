Krispy Kreme’s new limited deal to fill your sweet tooth

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re in the mood for something sweet and salty, then you’ll love this.

Krispy Kreme is introducing its limited edition Caramel Glazed doughnuts. The silky glazed donut is filled with caramel glaze.

If you’re in the mood for a salty treat, Krispy Kreme is also offering their Salted Caramel Crunch doughnuts.

Make sure to grab your coffee with a doughnut, perfect for this cold weather.

The promotion runs from November 9 to November 22 while supplies last.

