KRON4 Morning Show takes on J. Lo’s Super Bowl Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jennifer Lopez wants America to get “On The Floor” with her as she takes the stage this Sunday for the Super Bowl’s big halftime show in Miami.

How can you do that?

JLo issued a social media challenge for fans so everyone can learn the steps to her hit “On The Floor” so we all can join in together.

Here are apparently the four steps:

Jump with first pump Twist and pull down Step and flick Repeat

KRON4’s Darya Folsom, James Fletcher, and John Shrable get in on all the fun ahead of the big game. Check it all out in the video above!

