(NEXSTAR) – Just over a month after having their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will reportedly be changing his name.

Jenner announced the birth of her son in a Feb. 2 Instagram post. Days later, she announced his name as “Wolf Webster” via Instagram stories, Vogue reports. The baby boy just missed having the same birthday as his older sister, Stormi, who was born Feb 1, 2018.

On Monday, Jenner took to Instagram again, posting on her story that her son’s name is no longer Wolf.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Neither Jenner nor Scott have revealed what their son’s new name will be. TMZ reports the boy’s middle name is Jacques, which is his father’s birth name.

When they had their daughter Stormi, Jenner and Scott didn’t announce her name for a few days. While appearing in a YouTube video with James Charles, Jenner explained that she waited until the last moment – when the birth certificate office called her to finalize the document – to decide.

Either way, because “Wolf” is already on the baby’s birth certificate, there will be a legal process to change his name. In the state of California, where he was born, a petition for a change of name can be filed. According to the California Courts website, a court date would be set between six to 12 weeks later.

The entire court process can take up to three months to complete, but may take longer in busier courts.