Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, dogs stolen: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lady Gaga’s pet dogs were stolen in Hollywood by an armed suspect who shot her dog walker, TMZ reports.

The shooting and theft happened Wednesday night, while the dog walker was out with the pop star’s three French bulldogs.

The Daily Mail identified the dog walker as 30-year-old Ryan Fischer, and said he was shot in the chest four times.

Police told TMZ that two of the dogs, Koji and Gustavo, were stolen while the third, Miss Asia, ran away and was later found. Fischer is expected to survive the gunshot.

Lady Gaga, who made her starring role movie debut in ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018), was last seen in Rome on Wednesday for her upcoming film.