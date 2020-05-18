(KRON) — Ken Osmond, who was best known for his role as Eddie Haskell on the television sitcom “Leave It To Beaver,” has died at the age of 76, according to Variety.
Variety reports the actor died at his home in Los Angeles and was surrounded by family members.
His cause of death has not yet been released.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and two sons, Christian and Eric.
Check back for updates
Latest Stories:
- Machete-wielding man who randomly attacked couple was angry over coronavirus shutdowns
- Ken Osmond, ‘Leave It To Beaver’ star, dies at 76
- Strip club that straddles state border reopens – with some changes
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- ‘COVID-19 fee’: Some restaurants, salons adding coronavirus surcharges to bills