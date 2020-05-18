Ken Osmond, ‘Leave It To Beaver’ star, dies at 76

LOS ANGELES – MAY 14: Ken Osmond, best known for portraying Eddie Haskell on the television sitcom, Leave It To Beaver stars on “TV’s All-Time Favorites,” a CBS television special, features survey results from a nationwide poll conducted by Louis Harris & Associates. Revealing the Best Of’s from various categories in television’s popular culture. Originally broadcast May 14, 1995. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

(KRON) — Ken Osmond, who was best known for his role as Eddie Haskell on the television sitcom “Leave It To Beaver,” has died at the age of 76, according to Variety.

Variety reports the actor died at his home in Los Angeles and was surrounded by family members.

His cause of death has not yet been released.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and two sons, Christian and Eric.

