Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to play Jonestown massacre cult leader

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jim Jones, the murderous leader of a cult with San Francisco roots, might be played on the big screen by Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio is “in final talks” to star in the movie about Jones and Jonestown, which will be made by MGM in what’s reported to be a seven-figure deal, according to Deadline.

The horrific Jonestown Massacre happened just over four decades ago.

Jones collected hundreds of followers for his cult, Peoples Temple, which started in Indiana before moving to San Francisco in the early 1970s, according to History.

But as his power grew, so did the negative attention. Jones eventually moved the cult to Guyana, with about 1,000 members following him, including children.

Over 900 died in the subsequent mass murder on Nov. 18, 1978, History reports, as Jones had them drink a poisonous drink.

“More than 400 unclaimed bodies from the Jonestown tragedy are buried at the Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, California, where many of Jim Jones’ followers were from,” according to History.

Just before the massacre, Jones also had a group of members shoot and kill U.S. representative Leo Ryan, plus news reporters who had visited to investigate human rights violations and who were set to fly some members back to the states with them.