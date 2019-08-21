Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are divorcing.

TMZ reports Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus just days after announcing their separation.

The two have been married less than a year.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 while filming an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ “The Last Song” and announced they were engaged in 2012.

A representative for Cyrus told the Associated Press on Aug. 10 that the pair decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers,” but will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

Hemsworth broke his silence on the split on Instagram, confirming their breakup and wishing Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

