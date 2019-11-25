List of winners at the 2019 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A list of the winners at the 2019 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
- Artist of the year: Taylor Swift
- New artist of the year: Billie Eilish
- Collaboration of the year: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”
- Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift
- Favorite pop/rock male artist: Khalid
- Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS
- Favorite pop/rock song: Halsey, “Without Me”
- Favorite pop/rock album: Taylor Swift, “Lover”
- Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B
- Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
- Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyoncé
- Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars
- Favorite soul/R&B song: Khalid, “Talk”
- Favorite soul/R&B album: Khalid, “Free Spirit”
- Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood
- Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown
- Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
- Favorite country song: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
- Favorite country album: Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”
- Favorite alternative rock artist: Billie Eilish
- Favorite adult contemporary artist: Taylor Swift
- Favorite Latin artist: J Balvin
- Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
- Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello
- Favorite social artist: BTS
- Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
- Artist of the decade: Taylor Swift
- Tour of the year: BTS
- Favorite soundtrack: “Bohemian Rhapsody”