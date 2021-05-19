Lollapalooza 2021 official lineup revealed

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the official lineup Wednesday for this summer’s music festival.

The festival will take place “at near-to or full-capacity” in Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

Headliners include Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus.

Other performers announced are DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch — among many others.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LOLLAPALOOZA LINEUP

Four-day general admission tickets are on sale at noon Wednesday. The passes cost $350, plus taxes and fees through Lollapalooza.com.

Single-day tickets are not for sale yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News