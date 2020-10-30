Lori Loughlin reports to prison for college admissions sentence

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lori Loughlin has reported to the big house.

The actress was sentenced to two months for her role in the college admissions scandal during the summer. Her time in prison begins Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Full House star accepted a plea deal in August for paying $500,000 in bribes to get her daughters into the University of Southern California. Her husband was sentenced to five months for his role in the scheme.

According to ET, she is serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif.

Ten other parents were charged in the scandal. Loughlin will be jailed at the same prison as fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to two weeks for her college admissions scandal.

