Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, others missing from Oscars’ In Memoriam segment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oscars’ In Memoriam segment left out some stars who died in 2019, most notably Luke Perry, viewers were quick to notice.
Perry, who died in March 2019 at age 52 after a stroke, even had a role as Wayne Maunder in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which was nominated for 10 awards including best picture.
Fans also noticed the absence of Disney actor Cameron Boyce, who was known for his roles in “Jessie” and “Descendants.”
Boyce died in his sleep from epilepsy in July 2019. He was 20-years-old.
Other stars absent from the segment include Sid Haig and Tim Conway, who also died in 2019.
Fans were quick to note the stars’ absences in the tribute and expressed their disappointment with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
While Perry, Boyce, Haig and Conway were missing from the telecast, they were included in the Oscars In Memoriam gallery on the Academy’s website.
