Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, others missing from Oscars’ In Memoriam segment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oscars’ In Memoriam segment left out some stars who died in 2019, most notably Luke Perry, viewers were quick to notice.

Perry, who died in March 2019 at age 52 after a stroke, even had a role as Wayne Maunder in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which was nominated for 10 awards including best picture.

Fans also noticed the absence of Disney actor Cameron Boyce, who was known for his roles in “Jessie” and “Descendants.”

Boyce died in his sleep from epilepsy in July 2019. He was 20-years-old.

Other stars absent from the segment include Sid Haig and Tim Conway, who also died in 2019.

Fans were quick to note the stars’ absences in the tribute and expressed their disappointment with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

I certainly hope leaving #LukePerry out of the Oscars In Memoriam tribute was an error. He brought us years of entertainment and was in one of the oscar-nominated flims this year. #youscrewedup #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/iwRVP1ROuB — laura l. sweet (@lauralsweet) February 10, 2020

Wait a minute? Let me see if I'm understanding this…the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite that he's in one of the nominated films?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp — ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) February 10, 2020

Sid Haig was an absolute legend. A wonderful actor and a beautiful human being.



For him to be blatantly ignored by 'The Academy' for their In Memoriam section is an absolute disgrace .



And this also goes to Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce . pic.twitter.com/WfgYHkT4lM — Horror Seen (@HorrorSeen) February 10, 2020

Cameron Boyce??? Why did you guys forget about him? It would have been nice if he was acknowledged… Smh. #Oscars — Skai (@skaijackson) February 10, 2020

While Perry, Boyce, Haig and Conway were missing from the telecast, they were included in the Oscars In Memoriam gallery on the Academy’s website.

