Mac Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ to be released next week

PITTSBURGH (KRON) – The family of late rapper Mac Miller announced on Tuesday that his posthumous album “Circles” will be released next week.

Miller’s family posted the update on Instagram saying that at the time of his passing, Miller was “well into the process” of recording “Circles,” which was intended as a complementary album to “Swimming.”

According to the post, Miller was working with Jon Brion, who after Miller’s death dedicated to finishing the album.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it,” the post read.

“Circles” will be released Friday, Jan. 17.

