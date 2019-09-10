Madonna announces three cell phone-free tour shows in San Francisco

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Madonna will be performing in San Francisco next month, but don’t think about bringing your cell phone if you want to attend her concert!

The pop legend will be at the Golden Gate Theater for three performances as part of her Madame X tour.

But she will be requiring concertgoers to use a device called Yondr.

It’s a magnetic device being used by some Bay Area schools that locks down a phone from being used.

Her concert will be on Oct. 31, Nov. 2, and Nov. 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

