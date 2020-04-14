Medical clown spreads love, laughter through virtual visits to Bay Area hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – So many are adapting to working at home and that includes clowns. In particular, medical clowns who usually go to hospitals and visit patients to cheer them up.

In this new virtual age, they are still using the power of laughter to heal.

Bringing smiles to peoples face, is easy for Calvin Kai Ku.

“You can’t be a clown without a rubber chicken,” Ku said.

As Coo Coo the Clown, he visits Bay Area hospitals spreading a little love and laughter through the Medical Clown Project

“We love we can create engagement even if we can’t be there physically,” Ku said.

The coronavirus pandemic has shut the door on in person hospital performances but with a computer, green screen and a few props, he has turned into a healthcare clown doing virtual visits and patients are responding.

“The transformation from starting to seeing the screen and lighting up and their posture changing and seeing them playing along, that is a response that makes this worth while,” Ku said.

Letting patients escape to a place of positivity makes all the difference in their healing process.

Coo Coo is determined to continue creating this a playful space and bringing smiles in times of stress.

“We can find joy still, through all the pain,” Ku said.

