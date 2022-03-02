SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday night for his alleged involvement in a San Jose shooting, he needed a lawyer — likely a really good one.

The former UFC heavyweight champion got attorney Mark J. Geragos to defend him.

Geragos isn’t just an attorney representing Bay Area clients, he is someone who has covered numerous celebrities in high-profile cases throughout the years, according to his law firm’s website.

Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Usher, Nicole Richie, and more locally Scott Peterson back in 2004.

With Geragos’ offices based in Los Angeles and New York, it may be not a surprise those names are among the many Geragos has represented throughout the years.

Michael Jackson

The now-deceased “King of Pop” had been accused of several crimes throughout his career.

Most notably, one of those cases was an accusation of child molestation.

In 2004, Jackson was accused of child molestation, extortion, child abduction, false imprisonment, and giving a minor an intoxicating agent.

Geragos was alongside Jackson during numerous court appearances in the early 2000s.

The singer was eventually acquitted of all those charges in 2005, according to a KRON4 sister station.

Geragos’ involvement gave him a big spotlight as he was doing interviews with national platforms such as ABC, Larry King Live, and 60 Minutes, his website said.

Chris Brown

One of Chris Brown’s most well-known legal issues was the charges he faced for assaulting singer and then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

With Geragos as his defense attorney, the R&B singer avoided significant jail time.

Brown was able to land a plea deal that put him five years on probation, roughly 1,400 hours of community service, and domestic violence counseling, according to CNN.

On a lighter note, Geragos helped Brown get 95 parking tickets dismissed, according to a TMZ link posted on the law firm’s website.

Nicole Richie

The famed actress was in a legal battle with a paparazzi photographer back in 2010.

Once again, Geragos is representing a celebrity in all kinds of cases — civil and criminal, big and small.

Richie accused a photographer of stalking her child, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that Geragos met with the photographer and got him to agree to stay away from Richie and her family.

In return, Richie would not try to put a restraining order on the photographer.

Other Notable Names

Geragos also represented former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds’ trainer Greg Anderson in regards to a federal investigation of steroid use in professional sports.

He represented rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and international arms dealer Sarkis Soghanalian, according to Geragos’ firm’s website.

The attorney’s full list of notable clients can be seen here, which includes cases in the Bay Area that have garnered national attention.

Geragos’ full bio can be read here.